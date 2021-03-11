Renee Young announces United States citizenship

Former WWE on-air talent Renee Paquette (Renee Young) is now an American citizen.

Renee took to Instagram this afternoon to announce that she officially became a citizen of the United States.

“I became an American citizen today! 4th of July I’m gonna go off! 10000 @budweiser‘s and 28833992 hotdogs, baby. Thanks for having me USA [American flag emoji],” she wrote.

Renee and her husband, AEW star Jon Moxley, announced back in November that they are expecting their first child. She left WWE in August 2020 and since then has launched a podcast, and a cookbook.

