NXT UK Wrestler Has New Ring Name

Breakout star Ben Carter or Benjamin Carter had a vignette air this week as he’ll now be known as Nathan Frazer.

Ben Carter became a huge signing when he made a name for himself last year on AEW Dark. He was to have a match on Dynamite but ended up catching COVID-19. Carter then eventually chose the WWE over AEW and has had a few wins since debuting. He was nicknamed the Prodigy but that may change also. Carter was also trained by Seth Rollins in his Black and Brave Wrestling Academy.