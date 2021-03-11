Mick Foley says Finn Balor is a master at his craft

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter last night to praise WWE NXT Champion Finn Balor.

Balor retained his title over Adam Cole in last night’s NXT main event. Foley tweeted after the match and praised Balor as a master at his craft.

“Watching @FinnBalor at work is watching a master at his craft. Everything he does – the execution, the psychology, the selling – is state of the art,” Foley wrote.

Foley also praised Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai and the new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions – Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart. Foley tweeted after their title match and said all four competitors were shining.

“That was one HECK of a tag-team match – with all four women shining! #WomensTagTitles Congratulations @ShotziWWE & @WWEEmberMoon Outstanding stuff from @RaquelWWE & @DakotaKai_WWE @WWENXT,” he wrote.

You can see Foley’s full tweets below: