First trailer released for WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures from A&E

As seen below, the first official trailer for WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures has been released. The new A&E series will premiere on Sunday, April 18 at 10pm ET.

The series will be hosted by Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. They will send former NFL player AJ Francis, who signed with WWE in 2020, out on the road to track down some of WWE’s most iconic missing memorabilia items. Francis will be joined by several WWE Hall of Famers and Superstars.

The trailer below shows Kane’s original mask, Mankind’s original shirt, The Undertaker’s hat, a Ric Flair robe, a Greg Valentine robe, the spinner WWE Title belt, and more. Taker, Mick Foley, Valentine, Mark Henry, Big Show, Booker T and others are also shown.

WWE’s show announcement from back in February noted that stars appearing on the show with Francis are Foley, Taker, Flair, Booker, Henry, Valentine, Jerry Lawler, Charlotte Flair, Brutus Beefcake, Jake Roberts, and Sgt. Slaughter.

WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures will air each Sunday night following the new “Biography: WWE Legends” documentaries that premiere earlier that same night. You can click here for full details on both shows that were officially announced last month.

WWE has launched a new Twitter account for the show at @TreasuresWWE.

Francis re-tweeted the trailer and commented on his look for each episode.

“One thing I made sure to do for this show was prove I’m the flyest wrestling fan on Earth. In this clip alone you have: -Asuka Hat -JOB Squad Shirt -Roddy Piper Hat -New Day Shirt Wait till y’all see how I freak my outfits every episode. [smirking face emoji],” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more on the new shows from WWE and A&E. Below is the full trailer, along with AJ’s tweet:

The first trailer for "WWE’s Most Wanted Treasures" has arrived! It all starts Sunday, April 18th at 10PM ET on @AETV. @TreasuresWWE #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/rg7LZLBRdM — WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2021