NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships announced

The first-ever WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles have been officially announced.

NXT General Manager William Regal opened tonight’s NXT show on the USA Network and announced that Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez are the inaugural NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions due to their win in the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic earlier this year.

The first-ever Women’s Tag Team Titles for the black & yellow brand come one week after WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler retained over Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in controversial fashion. Kai and Gonzalez had earned their title shot by winning the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Last week’s NXT show saw Regal arguing with main roster official Adam Pearce over the controversial finish, and Regal then declared that he would have a major announcement to make this week.

Stay tuned for more on the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s announcement by Regal: