NWA Announces Talent for Back for the Attack iPPV

Mar 10, 2021 - by James Walsh

The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) has announced more wrestlers for the company’s upcoming return to action this month. The company returns to TV with the Back for the Attack pay-per-view event on March 21. Slice Boogie, Crimson, and Jordan Clearwater have all been announced for the event, which you can see below.

Talents already confirmed for the event include Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, Thunder Rosa, Aron Stevens, Trevor Murdoch, Elijah Burke aka The Pope, Tim Storm, and Kamille.

Back for the Attack will be streamed live on FITE TV on March 21 at 4:00 pm EST. The event is priced at $19.99.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Selina Rose

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal