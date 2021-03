A New AEW Faction debuts on Dynamite

Chris Jericho kicks MJF out of the Inner Circle after Sammy Guevara provided Jericho with evidence of MJF planning to kick out, then MJF reveals his own faction, lights go out then come back on and it is FTR, Tully Blanchard and Wardlow.

Inner Circle are attacked and show ends with Wardlow powerbombing a bloody Chris Jericho of the stage through a table.