Mark Henry’s son makes varsity wrestling team as freshman, Henry posts clip

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry took to Twitter this week and posted footage of his son Jacob Henry, revealing that he made it to the varsity wrestling team as a freshman.

The clip features Jacob in one of his recent amateur wrestling matches. Jacob plays for the Cavaliers of the Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas.

Henry tagged AEW and WWE in the tweet.

“Congrats to my son Jacob Henry. Lake Travis high school freshman making varsity wrestling. @WWE @AEW @BustedOpenRadio @LakeTravisHS,” Henry wrote.

Henry noted back in a December 2019 Instagram post, also seen below, how his son won his first amateur wrestling match in 1 minute via pin. Henry told TMZ in 2018 that his then-12-year-old son Jacob, and his then-8-year-old daughter Joanna had both qualified for the Junior Olympics.

“My son Jacob qualified in the shot put and the discus. He’s one of the top 20 throwers in the country. He’s working his way up. He’s only 12. But he wants to be great. I told him don’t follow my path, create your own,” Henry told TMZ in July 2018.

You can see Henry's full tweet below:

