Jade Cargill Posts Bikini Pic and Explains Her Confidence

Mar 10, 2021 - by James Walsh

AEW talent Jade Cargill shared her philosophy on confidence with a tweet she posted earlier today, showing a photo of her in a bikini. You can see that tweet below.

Jade Cargill wrote in the caption, “Confidence isn’t walking into a room thinking you are better than everyone, it’s walking in not having to compete yourself to anyone at all.”

