Booker T Reacts to the Failed Explosion at AEW Revolution

Booker T on the “explosion” following the main event at AEW Revolution: “The sparkles at the beginning, that was a good idea. The sparkles were almost like lighting a fuse. I thought, from an initial standpoint that it was perhaps, it was cheesy. But when that spark led to a firecracker going off, then roman candles went off, and then white smoke came up. No shrapnel, no nothing. I know Eddie Kingston was covering Jon Moxley saying man, just lay right here. We ain’t moving. We’re going to act like something happened. Then Eddie Kingston rolls off of him, and it’s like he got the shock from the bomb going off. He can’t hear nothing, he can’t see nothing.”

On why he thinks the match was a bad idea and AEW’s decision to use Kenny Omega as the scapegoat: “Those matches were made for those types of guys back then. I don’t think those guys are made anymore. Am I saying the wrestlers are soft or anything like that? No, I’m not saying that, but the mentality that those guys had going into those matches back then and what they put into those exploding deathmatches, it was like watching Ben-Hur. You can’t make movies like that no more. You can’t do Ten Commandments the way they did back then. You can’t do that. I think that’s what these guys were trying to do, and it was a bomb. It bombed miserably in front of the world…..don’t put yourself in a situation like that ever again. And to blame it on Kenny Omega? Kenny Omega is a tech guy now?

“Who was the tech guy? Who put that thing together because the ending and finale with the bombs going off, it was comical. It was comical in a sense too like, ‘Was that it? Are you kidding me?’ Then to cover it up by saying Kenny Omega, he built this thing. Come on here. It’s gonna definitely going to be one of those things where they’re going to have to figure out how to get past that and move forward because it’s something people are going to be thinking about for a long time. I’m sure that alone is trending…..those kind of matches, it was a good thought and something cool to think about. But I don’t think we should ever try to recreate that match ever again. That’s just my opinion.”