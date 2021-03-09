WWE Raw viewership/ratings for this week

Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW, featuring Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles in the main event, drew an average of 1.900 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 0.85% from last week’s 1.884 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 2.031 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.916 million), the second hour drew 1.921 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.918 million) and the final hour drew 1.738 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.817 million).

RAW ranked #10 for the night in viewership on cable, down from last week’s #8 spot, and behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, Rachel Maddow Show, Hannity, The Five, The Ingraham Angle, FOX News Primetime, Last Word, Special Report, and All In.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.55, up from last week’s #1 ranked 0.58. This is the seventh straight week RAW has had the #1 spot. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.366 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.29 rating in the key demo.

This is the eighth week where RAW had no football competition, and because of that the show took the #1 spot in the key demo for the seventh week in a row. RAW was up 0.85% from last week’s viewership, but down 5.2% in the key demographic rating, and tied with the January 11 episode to be the third-lowest rated key demo rating this year.

This was the best RAW viewership since the Legends Night special on January 4, and the second-best number since the ThunderDome debut on August 24 of last year.

This week’s RAW viewership was down 12% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 demo rating was down 20% from the same week in 2020.

The Bachelor on ABC drew an average of 5.080 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 5.614 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 7.560 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 6.272 million viewers on FOX and CW’s All American Stories drew 790,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode