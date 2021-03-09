Peyton Royce: ‘Stop Wasting My Time and Give Me Asuka’

On last night’s edition of Raw Talk, WWE Superstar Peyton Royce made an appearance and finally vented her frustrations for not being given a chance or an opportunity on Raw. She also delivered a challenge, telling WWE to give her a shot at Asuka and to stop wasting her time. You can view some highlights and a clip from her appearance below.

Peyton Royce on her lack of opportunities: “Because I’m about to set one thing straight once and for all. Because I have been quiet, but closed mouths don’t get paid. I’m not here to hide my talents. In fact, my talents are hidden behind the opinions of others. Why not just let me go? Just let me go and see what happens? You know our Raw women’s champion, Asuka, she’s injured right now, and yes, that sucks for her. But when a talent goes down, a spot opens up, and that spot is massive. So why not me? Why does it always have to be the same old, same old. You know, I packed up my life, moved across the world, I set up in a completely different country with not much of a support system to chase this dream. To what? To get stuck in the locker room and watch them do what I do better than 98 percent of them? And the other two percent, well I’d sure as hell give them a run for their money.”

Royce on being overlooked and wanting to face Asuka: “It actually hurts when you know deep in your soul you are destined to be where you are, striving for what you feel you truly deserve. My potential haunts me. When you’re striving for something that you feel you really deserve, this is where I’m meant to be. My patience has been running thin for quite some time. So stop wasting my time and give me Asuka.”