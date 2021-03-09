Impact Report, 3/9/21

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from Impact Wrestling! We start now!!

Match 1. Tasha Steelz (with Kiera Hogan) VS Jazz (with Jordynne Grace)

Steelz starts the match making fun of Jazz. Jazz just smirks and takes Tasha down with a arm drag. The two tie up collar and elbow, Jazz simply pulls Steelz in and Tasha tumbles and rolls to the outside to regroup. Tasha comes back in and tries to tack tough with Jazz. Jazz is a former WWE and NWA World Champion. That simply is not going to work. Jazz ties up Steelz again and she squirms to the ropes. She finally gives up on the scientific approach and starts brawling and that works. She hits a backstabber and locks Jazz in a rear chin lock. Steelz hits a Falcon Arrow for a two count. Jazz recovers and hits a haymaker punch two clotheslines and a Samoan Drop. Jazz hits a sit out powerslam next for a two count. Kiera jumps on the apron, and Grace pulls her to the ground. Jazz locks on the STF and Steelz taps.

Winner. Jazz

This Saturday Jazz and Grace will challenge Hogan and Steelz for the Knockouts tag team championship.

ODB is interviewed backstage. She says she will become a 5 time champ. Susan walks up and challenges ODB tonight. Susan says she will be there alone, she will have nobody with her tonight.