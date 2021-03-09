Ethan Page to wrestle on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has confirmed that Ethan Page will make his Dynamite in-ring debut during tomorrow’s show on TNT.

AEW announced on Twitter that Tony Khan has granted Page’s request for a singles match on Dynamite. He will face Lee Johnson.

Page made his AEW debut at the Revolution pay-per-view this past Sunday, as the surprise entrant in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match, which was won by Scorpio Sky.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s Dynamite show. Below is the updated line-up, along with Page’s backstage segment with Dasha:

* Christian Cage will speak to fans in his Dynamite debut

* Ethan Page makes his Dynamite debut against Lee Johnson

* Britt Baker, Maki Itoh and Nyla Rose vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami and Thunder Rosa

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Scorpio Sky

* The Inner Circle holds a War Council meeting