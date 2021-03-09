Christian to speak on AEW Dynamite

Christian Cage has been confirmed to make his AEW Dynamite debut tomorrow night.

AEW just announced that fans will hear from Christian during this week’s Dynamite show on TNT. This appearance comes after Cage signed his AEW contract at Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view.

Stay tuned for more on Wednesday’s post-Revolution edition of Dynamite. Below is the updated line-up:

* Christian Cage will speak to fans in his Dynamite debut

* Ethan Page makes his Dynamite debut

* Britt Baker, Maki Itoh and Nyla Rose vs. AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami and Thunder Rosa

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix

* AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin defends against Scorpio Sky

* The Inner Circle holds a War Council meeting