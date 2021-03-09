Christian Cage discusses jumping to AEW and what made him move

In his first podcast with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions, since joining All Elite Wrestling, Christian Cage said that he was shocked when the company announced the surprise on Wednesday, especially since he had not signed the deal yet, and initially thought they would keep it a secret and he would just show up on the pay-per-view as a surprise.

Cage recalled talking to Tony Khan for two hours after the Royal Rumble and then Moxley convinced him to think about jumping ship. “I’m doing myself a disservice if I don’t at least explore my options,” the former World Heavyweight champion said and within a week, they agreed on the deal.

Christian said he appreciates that he got a second chance of wrestling again and wanted to find a platform which suited him best and where he could help out the next generation of stars and thought AEW was the best option for him.

He noted that moving to AEW was not an easy decision but at the same time it wasn’t that hard either. He said all the discussions he had with WWE were cordial after the Rumble but AEW was the challenge he wanted to tackle. “It felt like the right situation. There’s nothing wrong with WWE and how they do things,” he added.

Cage will be speaking on Dynamite tomorrow for his Wednesday night debut.