3/9/21 AEW Dark Results

Anthony Ogogo, Excalibur, and Taz are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida.

1. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/Hook) defeated Angel Fashion

2. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) defeated Azriel and Danny Limelight

3. Six-Man Tag Team Match

The Pretty Picture (Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon) and Ryan Nemeth defeated Aaron Solow, Brick Aldridge, and Dean Alexander

4. Lee Johnson defeated Baron Black

5. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson) (w/-1) defeated Aaron Frye, D3, Jon Cruz, and Vary Morales

6. Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison) defeated Cameron Stewart and Ryzin

7. Diamante defeated Savannah Thorne

8. QT Marshall (w/Nick Comoroto) defeated Fuego Del Sol

9. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) defeated Carlie Bravo (w/Shawn Dean)

10. Abadon defeated Katalina Perez

11. Santana and Ortiz defeated Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss