WrestleMania 37 ticket details announced

WWE WrestleMania 37 tickets will go on sale Tuesday, March 16 at 10am ET.

WWE announced this evening during RAW that limited combo and single tickets will go on sale one week from tomorrow, via Ticketmaster.

Tickets will range from $35-$2,500. A pre-sale sign-up linked is being offered here.

WWE is now using the “Back In Business” tagline for WrestleMania 37.

The Grandest Stage of Them All takes place on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. As we’ve noted, WrestleMania 37 seats will be socially-distanced and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed. There’s no word yet on how many tickets will be sold.

Stay tuned for more. Below is a promo for the tickets and the full announcement from WWE:

FINALLY… #WrestleMania is back in business! Limited Combo & Single Tickets are on sale one week from tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/tDU4P6BDwS — WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021