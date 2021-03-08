Update on the WWE Network roll-out on Peacock

WWE has officially announced that WWE Network content will begin rolling out on NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform on Thursday, March 18, just days before the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view on March 21.

The WWE Network launch on Peacock will feature fan-favorite content, but not the entire library of WWE material. It was noted that Peacock will continually add WWE Network content to the library, making the entire WWE Network archive available to stream on demand before the SummerSlam pay-per-view in late August.

It was also confirmed that the existing standalone WWE Network app will be done away with on Sunday, April 4 for subscribers in the United States. After that day, Peacock will be the exclusive streaming home for the WWE Network in the United States. To continue streaming content, fans will need to sign up for Peacock. The Peacock Premium tier will run for just $4.99 per month. Peacock is currently offering a limited promo for Peacock Premium at just $2.50 per month, a 50% discount.

Today’s announcement noted that Peacock Premium will be home to all upcoming pay-per-view events, and current seasons of WWE Original series. In the free tier, Peacock will offer a new WWE channel, select WWE Original shows, reality shows like Miz & Mrs and Total Bellas, recent in-ring content, and new weekly episodes of select live shows such as RAW Talk and The Bump, both live and on-demand.

