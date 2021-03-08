Tony Khan explains how Christian Cage came to AEW

AEW President Tony Khan revealed that it was Christian himself who called him to go work for All Elite Wrestling.

In the post-Revolution media conference, Khan detailed his friendship with the former World Heavyweight champion, saying they met seven years ago and how he was a fan of his before they even met. “I have been a huge fan of him as a wrestler,” Khan said. “I think he’s one of the great wrestlers in the last couple of decades. He’s had great matches in different companies and he’s been a great singles wrestler and a great tag champion,” Khan continued, adding that he thinks Christian has one of the best minds in the business.

Khan said that after the Royal Rumble, Christian gave him a call to come work for him.

“He was interested in wrestling on a regular basis and you know he gave me a call and said, ‘I’d really like to come wrestle in AEW for you,’ and I said, ‘I’d really like to have you come and wrestle for me.’ It all came together great and I think it’s going to be really good,” Khan said.

Christian, using the Christian Cage name, was unveiled as the newest member of the AEW roster last night at Revolution and was introduced by Paul Wight.











