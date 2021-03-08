The Miz vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship on Raw

The Miz will get his rematch for the WWE Title on tonight’s RAW episode.

WWE has just announced that new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will defend against The Miz on tonight’s show. Lashley just won the WWE Title from The Miz in last week’s RAW main event.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight:

* The Miz gets his rematch from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

* Bobby Lashley and The Hurt Business host a championship celebration

* Braun Strowman will demand an apology from Shane McMahon