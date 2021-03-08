Paul Wight says Vince McMahon congratulated him after AEW debut

Paul Wight told the media following the Revolution pay-per-view yesterday that after he made his AEW debut last week, WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon called him to congratulate him and wish him luck in his new adventure.

Wight said that there was no bad feelings between the two and they both agreed that it was the best move for him. Wight worked for WWE for 22 long years, winning multiple titles throughout his career.

The former WWE champion also noted how changing workplace feels refreshing, especially being in the AEW locker room. Wight put over the guys in the back for their positive attitude and energy and for making him feel like a young kid again.