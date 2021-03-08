Championships to be defended on next week’s Raw
WWE has announced two title matches for next Monday’s Fastlane go-home edition of RAW on the USA Network.
RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business will defend their titles on next week’s RAW against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day.
Tonight’s RAW saw Woods defeat Benjamin in singles action. The Hurt Business began their title reign back at WWE TLC on December 20 by defeating The New Day.
Next week’s go-home RAW will also see WWE United States Champion Riddle defend his title against Mustafa Ali.
Tonight’s RAW saw Riddle win a non-title match of Slapjack. WWE noted that Ali was granted the title shot after last week’s non-title win over Riddle, which came right after Riddle and Lucha House Party defeated RETRIBUTION’s T-BAR, Mace and Slapjack in six-man action.
This will be Riddle’s first title defense since winning the United States Title at Elimination Chamber on February 21. He faced John Morrison the next night but that was non-title.
Stay tuned for more on next Monday’s Fastlane go-home edition of RAW. Below are a few photos and clips from tonight’s related segments:
READY PLAYER ONE.@AustinCreedWins is ready for action on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/tTSsaTPIqr
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
Can @AustinCreedWins & @TrueKofi regain the #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles next week? pic.twitter.com/gAwjTDdWvz
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
"Sick moveset…" – @TrueKofi#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bGlVdFs6N2
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
1-2 Combo!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/490z2wOMgY
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
The #HurtBusiness' @Sheltyb803 is definitely bringin' the hurt to @AustinCreedWins in this one. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bXrBI59q0x
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
.@AustinCreedWins gets the victory against @SheltyB803!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/6HFx1YcKmm
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
#WWENXT GM @RealKingRegal will now make TWO game-changing announcements this Wednesday on @WWENXT!#USChampion @SuperKingofBros appears to be quite excited by that news!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8KGtxBYwuN
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw
Can @AliWWE bring the #USTitle to RETRIBUTION? pic.twitter.com/0IPzYBQkBO
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
"Are you watching what @SlapJackRTRBTN is doing at my command? AT MY COMMAND!" – @AliWWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ujo2qS3mTX
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
#USChampion @SuperKingOfBros is ANYTHING but 𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘭 coming right out of the gate against @SlapJackRTRBTN on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/doVh4KhTHp
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
The #USChampion has the counter on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/9b6ntEdcRm
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
#USChampion @SuperKingofBros gets the win and @AliWWE is fuming!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/lF5GiCqvqy
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021
Can @SuperKingofBros retain the #USTitle next week on #WWERaw or will @AliWWE dethrone the BRO? pic.twitter.com/1cNraphwRw
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2021