Championships to be defended on next week’s Raw

WWE has announced two title matches for next Monday’s Fastlane go-home edition of RAW on the USA Network.

RAW Tag Team Champions Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of The Hurt Business will defend their titles on next week’s RAW against Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day.

Tonight’s RAW saw Woods defeat Benjamin in singles action. The Hurt Business began their title reign back at WWE TLC on December 20 by defeating The New Day.

Next week’s go-home RAW will also see WWE United States Champion Riddle defend his title against Mustafa Ali.

Tonight’s RAW saw Riddle win a non-title match of Slapjack. WWE noted that Ali was granted the title shot after last week’s non-title win over Riddle, which came right after Riddle and Lucha House Party defeated RETRIBUTION’s T-BAR, Mace and Slapjack in six-man action.

This will be Riddle’s first title defense since winning the United States Title at Elimination Chamber on February 21. He faced John Morrison the next night but that was non-title.

Stay tuned for more on next Monday’s Fastlane go-home edition of RAW. Below are a few photos and clips from tonight’s related segments: