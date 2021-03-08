AEW Revolution ends with a botch

While the exploding barbed wire death match was a spectacle, the ending fell super flat after the explosives that were supposed to go off after the 30-minute time limit failed to ignite as they were supposed to.

Before the supposed explosions, Eddie Kingston came out to protect Moxley from the aftermath but after the botched finale, Kingston looked even worse by selling like he was just in a war zone when in fact all they had was Gillberg-like sparklers.

The AEW commentary team also had over-the-top commentary, with the three screaming “Take him out of there!” and “Take cover, take cover,” and “Oh my God!” when nothing spectacular went off.

Addressing the media in the post-show conference, AEW President Tony Khan joked that Kenny Omega “built a dud” and they’re lucky that the bombs didn’t go off and hurt anyone. “Who would’ve thought when he drew up the big plan with crayons that maybe the bomb might fail to take both guys out?”

Khan still defended the botched ending though, saying that he doesn’t know what people “really wanted” unless fans were demanding that they “actually explode the guys” in the grand finale. “I think the basic explanation is that Kenny’s ring, which was set to explode, as a heel who built this thing with a hammer and nails as we saw…that the final bomb just didn’t go off,” Khan said.

Moxley, who lost the match, also addressed the ending, saying that Omega is a tough son of a bitch but he can’t make an exploding ring worth a sh!t. “I’ve seen more dangerous sh!t on Ridiculousness on MTV. What the f*ck was that?”

Miro also chimed in on Twitter saying that Omega is “such a bad engineer” while WWE Superstars Shotzi Blackheart and T-Bar of Retribution got in on the fun with their own zingers.

Blackheart simply posted a gif of Gillberg coming out with sparklers while T-Bar wrote, “Tune in tomorrow night at 8PM EST for an explosive new episode of @WWE Monday Night RAW on the @USA_Network!”

It really sucks that the ending was botched cause now all people are going to talk about is the ending even though it was a once in a lifetime match. Kenny Omega vs Jon Moxley delivered 🔥#AEWRevolution

pic.twitter.com/Um8RXmGu82 — Sonny (@HeelJobber17) March 8, 2021











