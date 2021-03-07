WWE sending Scottish Premiership champions Rangers FC a replica title

WWE has prepared a custom WWE title replica to Scottish Premiership champions Rangers FC which former WWE champ Drew McIntyre already shared a photo of.

“We share a story of ups and downs, working harder than anyone else to get back on the path to championship glory,” Drew wrote. “Congratulations to @RangersFC, winners of the Scottish Premiership. This custom @WWE Championship is YOURS!!!”

Triple H also sent in his congratulations. “Well said,” he wrote while retweeting Drew’s comment. “Congratulations to the winners of the Scottish Premiership.”

Rangers won the championship today, their first one in 10 years and their 55th overall.

WWE’s replica titles are big favorites with sports teams and the company recently signed a deal where a national sports league will get customized replica WWE titles. WWE has not revealed which league that is.