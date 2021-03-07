Who will be the major name signing for AEW tonight?

AEW is promising a major, Hall of Fame-worthy star who will be signing a new, long-term deal with the promotion live tonight at the Revolution pay-per-view. Speculations have been running rampant since the announcement was done by Paul Wight this past Wednesday on Dynamite. What we know is for sure is what Tony Khan has confirmed: that the individual is a male and he’s one of his all-time favorite wrestlers. What and who is “major” is obviously open to interpretation and so is the Hall Of Fame-worthy tag. Is the person coming worthy of being in the Hall of Fame or is he already a Hall of Famer?

The internet wrestling community didn’t miss a beat with all the rumors and predictions. The ones that have been constantly pushed are CM Punk, Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, and Christian. During a Q&A chat on Twitter, CM Punk immediately put a halt to those rumors, telling fans that it’s not him. But if it was him, he wasn’t going to admit that, no? Brock Lesnar is certainly an interesting choice. The former WWE champion has been out of contract for a while and has not appeared since WrestleMania 36. Khan refused to speculate on his free agency late last year and we all know Brock is all about the money.

Wherever there is money, Lesnar will follow. Kurt Angle has uploaded that teaser video yesterday which raised a lot of eyebrows, ending the clip with “to be continued.” Angle has been out of action since WrestleMania 35 and was laid off by WWE in April of last year. While watching him walk and wrestle was a bit painful, Angle can still go and with him being retired in WWE, a spot in AEW would be ideal for the Olympic gold medalist.

Christian is also another interesting choice. Captain Charisma made a surprise return at the Royal Rumble but has not been used since. There were some conflicting rumors about his status with WWE and if he’s under a contract or not. One thing is for sure, Christian can still wrestle and was given the all-clear by the WWE medical team. Apart from this individual, there will also be a mystery person who will be part of the Face of Revolution ladder match. The final participant has not been announced and has been kept a secret as well.