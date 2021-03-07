Sweet Georgia Brown
Real Name: Susie May McCoy
Height: 5’7″
Weight: 121 lbs.
Date of Birth:
Date of Death: July 25, 1989
Hometown: Cayce, South Carolina
Pro Debut: 1958
Retired: 1972
Trained By: The Fabulous Moolah & Buddy Lee
Finishing Move:
Biography
– Brown is the first ever African-American woman to win a singles title in professional wrestling by defeating Nell Stewart for the NWA Texas Women’s Title in October 1963.
– July 25, 1989, Brown sadly passed away from breast cancer.
– Brown had some tragedy throughout her career covered in Vice’s documentary series Dark Side of the Ring, episode The Fabulous Moolah.