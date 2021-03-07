Sweet Georgia Brown



Real Name: Susie May McCoy

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 121 lbs.

Date of Birth:

Date of Death: July 25, 1989

Hometown: Cayce, South Carolina

Pro Debut: 1958

Retired: 1972

Trained By: The Fabulous Moolah & Buddy Lee

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Brown is the first ever African-American woman to win a singles title in professional wrestling by defeating Nell Stewart for the NWA Texas Women’s Title in October 1963.

– July 25, 1989, Brown sadly passed away from breast cancer.

– Brown had some tragedy throughout her career covered in Vice’s documentary series Dark Side of the Ring, episode The Fabulous Moolah.