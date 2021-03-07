Street fight at Revolution is a cinematic match and has been recorded already

The tag team street fight match between Darby Allin and Sting versus Brian Cage and Ricky Starks has been already taped as this will be a cinematic match and will not be live in front of The Daily’s Place audience.

In a series of tweets, Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso said that the match was considered to be a “massive success,” noting that Starks and Cage were allowed to have some “star-making moments” while Sting competed in a safe environment. Barrasso also wrote that Darby Allin was allowed to be a daredevil and got the chance to contribute with his background in film.

Sting’s arrival in AEW had raised some eyebrows when it was revealed that he would be an active member of the in-ring roster. While taking a powerbomb a few weeks ago on Dynamite in his first bump since 2015, putting Sting in cinematic matches is the best way forward for him considering he won’t be able to work a full match live due to his several injuries.