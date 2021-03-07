Paul Wight drops another hint about AEW’s new signee, possible spoiler
HINT: 'I don't think anyone can out work him' – @PaulWight
Who is this major signing? Quote tweet with your predictions.
Order #AEWRevolution NOW on @BRLive, @FiteTV (Intl), or any major provider. pic.twitter.com/evOJR5IrDh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
Paul Wight: "I'll give you a hint: This particular talent, I don't think anybody here can outwork them."
CHRISTIAN IS A WORKER'S WORKER, PAUL!
*I may or may not be clutching*#AEWRevolution
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 8, 2021
Big Show says he doesn't think anyone here can outwork the new signee. Whether you agree with that statement or not when the person is revealed, I am strongly leaning towards it being Christian at this point.
— Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) March 8, 2021