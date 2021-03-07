Beth Phoenix on the Challenges of Calling WWE NXT Remotely

Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Rich Ucchino, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix spoke about providing commentary for NXT broadcasts remotely, due to the complications and restrictions caused by the pandemic. Below are some highlights from the interview.

Beth Phoenix on providing remote NXT commentary: “First of all, it took a team of people. From the tech side, production, the other broadcasters. Not to mention everybody bending over backwards to keep myself and my family safe. My mom has some extreme heart issues. So me being able to work remotely truly kept my family safe, and Adam had just gotten hurt, so he was rehabbing. It was just a really difficult time, as it was for everybody, for my family over the summer and into the fall. So for WWE to give me the opportunity to work remotely, I am so grateful for that.”

On the challenges of doing broadcast commentary remotely: “That being said, it was challenging for me, but not nearly as challenging as it was for those at the desk that were trying to navigate this. You know the wifi bar on your phone, how that can impose anxiety? Imagine that during a live TakeOver. Like watching my wifi bar. So it took a whole team of people to make that happen. Really, being at the forefront of technology for that. I can’t send out enough thank you’s for that and I’ve tried to tell everybody in person, but I’m going to send one more giant thank you for everybody that worked hard so that I could do that remote at home.”