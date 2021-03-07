All fifteen teams for Casino Tag Team Royale announced

The 15 teams who will be part of the Casino Tag Team Royale tonight at Revolution have been announced by AEW. The teams are Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade, Mike and Matt Sydal, Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi, Bear Country, Fenix and Pac, Ortiz and Santana, Alex Reynolds and John Silver, 10 and Allan Angels, Varsity Blonds, SCU, Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, and Austin and Colten Gunn.

The rules of the match state that order of entry will be selected by lottery and two tag teams will start the match. Every 90 seconds, a new tag team will join and individual eliminations occur when a wrestler is thrown over the top rope and both feet touch the floor. Tag teams are eliminated when both members of the team are thrown over the top rope and the match will continue until there is only one member of a team or both members of the same team left in the match. The winner of the match will get a future AEW World Tag Team title shot.