AEW Revolution Buy-In Show

During the Buy-In show Maki Itoh replaced Rebel during the Buy In Tag Team Match.

via Michael Riba’s Revolution PPV recap:

The Buy In:

The Buy In kicks off with Excalibur and Tony Schiavone running down the card for the show. The video package for the feud between The Young Bucks and Chris Jericho and MJF airs.

Tag Team Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Maki Itoh (w/Reba) vs. Riho and Thunder Rosa

Baker and Riho start the match. Baker takes Riho down, but Riho counters with a wrist-lock. Baker gets up and makes it to the ropes. Baker kicks Riho in the midsection, but Riho comes back with a dropkick. Riho sends Baker into the ropes with a hurricanrana, and then Rosa and Itoh tag in. They lock up and Rosa applies a waist-lock. Itoh turns it into a side-headlock, but Rosa counters with a take down. Itoh counters back with a side headlock, but Rosa sends her off the ropes. They exchange shoulder tackles and chops. Rosa connects with a series of shots, but Itoh stomps on her foot. Rosa drops Itoh with a shoulder tackle, but Itoh comes back and sends Rosa into the corner. Itoh connects with a hip attack and drops Rosa with a bulldog. Itoh delivers a series of shots in the corner, but Rosa counters and slams Itoh into the turnbuckle. Riho tags in as Rosa suplexes Itoh. Rosa slams Riho onto Itoh and Riho goes for the cover, but Itoh kicks out. Riho sends Itoh into the ropes and delivers the Tiger Feint Kick. Riho goes for the cover, but Itoh kicks out. Rosa tags back on and drops Itoh to the mat. Rosa goes for the cover, but Itoh kicks out.

Riho knocks Baker down on the apron, and then dropkicks Itoh as Rosa holds her. Rosa goes for the cover, but Itoh kicks out. Riho tags in and they exchange shots. Riho kicks Itoh in the midsection and runs the ropes, but Baker trips her up. Baker slams Riho into the barricade and then rolls her back into the ring. Itoh goes for a side diving headbutt, but Riho moves. Baker tags in and delivers a few knees to Riho’s face. Baker stomps on Riho’s head and drops her with a hammer-lock suplex. Baker goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Baker chokes Riho over the bottom rope and Itoh tags in. Itoh takes Riho down with a snap suplex, and then applies a rear chin-lock. Riho makes it to the ropes, but Itoh slams her into the corner. Itoh charges, but Riho dodges and drapes Itoh over the top rope. Riho connects with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Itoh kicks out. Rosa and Baker tag in and Rosa delivers a series of shots. Rosa drops Baker with a clothesline and sends her to the corner. Rosa delivers a running knee lift and then a dropkick in the corner. Rosa drops Baker with a butterfly suplex and follows with a senton. Rosa goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out.

Baker comes back and sends Rosa to the corner. Itoh comes in and delivers an elbow shot. Itoh sends Rosa into Baker, who drops her with a Slingblade. Itoh connects with the side headbutt and goes for the cover, but Rosa kicks out. Rosa comes back with a kick to Itoh and tags in Riho. Riho knocks Baker to the apron and goes after Itoh, but Baker comes back and takes Riho down. Itoh and Rosa brawl into the corner, and then Itoh drops Rosa with a swinging DDT. Itoh goes up top and goes for a diving headbutt, but Rosa dodges it. Riho goes for a diving knee strike on Itoh, but Itoh rolls through and locks in a single-leg Boston Crab. Riho makes it to the ropes, and they exchange shots. Itoh delivers a headbutt and tags in Baker. Baker slams Riho to the mat and goes for the cover, but Rosa breaks it up. Riho kicks Baker in the head and tags in Rosa. Rosa gets a two count on a roll-up. but Baker comes back with an arm-drag. Baker gets an arm-drag roll-up for two, and then drops Rosa with a DDT. They exchange more roll-ups for two and Reba gets on the apron. Rosa grabs her, but Baker goes after Rosa.

Rosa sends Baker into Reba and drops her with a Death Valley Driver. Rosa goes for the cover, but Itoh breaks it up. Riho takes Itoh out with a dive and Baker kicks Rosa in the face. Baker sends Rosa into the ropes and Reba hits Rosa with her crutch. Baker rolls onto Rosa and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Maki Itoh