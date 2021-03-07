AEW Revolution 2021 Coverage

The Buy In:

The Buy In kicks off with Excalibur and Tony Schiavone running down the card for the show. The video package for the feud between The Young Bucks and Chris Jericho and MJF airs.

—



Tag Team Match: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Maki Itoh (w/Reba) vs. Riho and Thunder Rosa

Baker and Riho start the match. Baker takes Riho down, but Riho counters with a wrist-lock. Baker gets up and makes it to the ropes. Baker kicks Riho in the midsection, but Riho comes back with a dropkick. Riho sends Baker into the ropes with a hurricanrana, and then Rosa and Itoh tag in. They lock up and Rosa applies a waist-lock. Itoh turns it into a side-headlock, but Rosa counters with a take down. Itoh counters back with a side headlock, but Rosa sends her off the ropes. They exchange shoulder tackles and chops. Rosa connects with a series of shots, but Itoh stomps on her foot. Rosa drops Itoh with a shoulder tackle, but Itoh comes back and sends Rosa into the corner. Itoh connects with a hip attack and drops Rosa with a bulldog. Itoh delivers a series of shots in the corner, but Rosa counters and slams Itoh into the turnbuckle. Riho tags in as Rosa suplexes Itoh. Rosa slams Riho onto Itoh and Riho goes for the cover, but Itoh kicks out. Riho sends Itoh into the ropes and delivers the Tiger Feint Kick. Riho goes for the cover, but Itoh kicks out. Rosa tags back on and drops Itoh to the mat. Rosa goes for the cover, but Itoh kicks out.

Riho knocks Baker down on the apron, and then dropkicks Itoh as Rosa holds her. Rosa goes for the cover, but Itoh kicks out. Riho tags in and they exchange shots. Riho kicks Itoh in the midsection and runs the ropes, but Baker trips her up. Baker slams Riho into the barricade and then rolls her back into the ring. Itoh goes for a side diving headbutt, but Riho moves. Baker tags in and delivers a few knees to Riho’s face. Baker stomps on Riho’s head and drops her with a hammer-lock suplex. Baker goes for the cover, but Riho kicks out. Baker chokes Riho over the bottom rope and Itoh tags in. Itoh takes Riho down with a snap suplex, and then applies a rear chin-lock. Riho makes it to the ropes, but Itoh slams her into the corner. Itoh charges, but Riho dodges and drapes Itoh over the top rope. Riho connects with a cross-body and goes for the cover, but Itoh kicks out. Rosa and Baker tag in and Rosa delivers a series of shots. Rosa drops Baker with a clothesline and sends her to the corner. Rosa delivers a running knee lift and then a dropkick in the corner. Rosa drops Baker with a butterfly suplex and follows with a senton. Rosa goes for the cover, but Baker kicks out.

Baker comes back and sends Rosa to the corner. Itoh comes in and delivers an elbow shot. Itoh sends Rosa into Baker, who drops her with a Slingblade. Itoh connects with the side headbutt and goes for the cover, but Rosa kicks out. Rosa comes back with a kick to Itoh and tags in Riho. Riho knocks Baker to the apron and goes after Itoh, but Baker comes back and takes Riho down. Itoh and Rosa brawl into the corner, and then Itoh drops Rosa with a swinging DDT. Itoh goes up top and goes for a diving headbutt, but Rosa dodges it. Riho goes for a diving knee strike on Itoh, but Itoh rolls through and locks in a single-leg Boston Crab. Riho makes it to the ropes, and they exchange shots. Itoh delivers a headbutt and tags in Baker. Baker slams Riho to the mat and goes for the cover, but Rosa breaks it up. Riho kicks Baker in the head and tags in Rosa. Rosa gets a two count on a roll-up. but Baker comes back with an arm-drag. Baker gets an arm-drag roll-up for two, and then drops Rosa with a DDT. They exchange more roll-ups for two and Reba gets on the apron. Rosa grabs her, but Baker goes after Rosa.

Rosa sends Baker into Reba and drops her with a Death Valley Driver. Rosa goes for the cover, but Itoh breaks it up. Riho takes Itoh out with a dive and Baker kicks Rosa in the face. Baker sends Rosa into the ropes and Reba hits Rosa with her crutch. Baker rolls onto Rosa and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Maki Itoh

—

The video package for the feud between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley airs. Excalibur and Schiavone run down the card one more time, and then Jim Ross joins them at the commentary table as the Buy In comes to a close.

—

Revolution



AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Young Bucks (c) vs. The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho and MJF) (w/Wardlow)

The Bucks go right after Jericho and MJF and beat them to the floor. The Bucks slam them into the barricade and then roll them back into the ring. The Bucks come over the ropes and lock Jericho and MJF in simultaneous Sharpshooters. MJF gets sent to the floor as Jericho gets dropped to the mat. MJF receives a dropkick and Nick goes for a cover on Jericho. MJF breaks it up, but Nick sends him back to the floor. Jericho comes back and he and MJF double-team Nick. MJF and Wardlow get some shots on Nick on the outside, and MJF rolls Nick back into the ring. Jericho and MJF double team Nick, but Nick gets free and tags in Matt. Matt sends Jericho to the outside and drops MJF with a DDT. Matt runs the ropes, but Wardlow pulls the ropes and Matt hits the floor. Jericho drops Matt with a suplex and Wardlow delivers another shot. Jericho tags in and drops Matt to the mat. Jericho sends Matt to the corner and tags MJF back in. Jericho and MJF and double suplex him. Jericho goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. MJF applies a headlock, but Matt delivers a few elbows. MJF slams Matt to the mat by his hair and applies a front chancery.

Jericho pulls Nick to the floor as MJF slams Matt and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. MJF slams Matt into Jericho’s book and tags Jericho in. Jericho delivers a few shots and tags MJF back in. Matt comes back with a double DDT and tags in Nick. Nick delivers shots and kicks to Jericho and MJF. Nick delivers a knee strike to MJF and drops him with a bulldog as he drops Jericho with a clothesline. Nick kicks Jericho in the face and drops MJF with a face-buster. Nick drops Jericho with a moonsault and plants MJF with a Destroyer. Nick goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. MJF comes back with shots, but Matt holds him as Nick delivers a superkick. Matt tags in and The Bucks slam MJF to the mat. Matt goes for the cover, but MJF kicks out. MJF comes back with a right hand and tags in Jericho. Matt takes Jericho down and delivers right hands. Matt comes off the ropes, but Jericho sweeps his legs. Matt rolls Jericho up, but Jericho kicks out. Matt delivers a superkick to counter the Judas Effect.

Nick tags in as Jericho counters the Meltzer Driver. Nick comes into the ring, but he misses Jericho and Jericho locks in the Liontamer. Matt gets free and sends Jericho to the corner. MJF tags in and drops Matt with a back-slide for two. MJF slams Matt to the mat and goes for another cover, but Matt kicks out. MJF kicks Matt in the face a few times and goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. Jericho delivers a shot with the baseball bat and MJF drops Matt with the Heatseeker. MJF goes for the cover, but Matt kicks out. MJF slams Matt into Jericho’s boot and tags Jericho in. Jericho and MJF double team Matt, but Nick kicks Jericho in the face and MJF gets sent to the floor. Nick tags in and takes Jericho down with a cross-body, as Matt does the same to MJF. Nick goes for the cover, but Jericho kicks out. Wardlow delivers a shot to Nick and Jericho goes for the Judas Effect, but Nick dodges it and Jericho hits Wardlow. Nick gets a roll-up for two, but Jericho comes back. Jericho goes for the Lionsault, but The Bucks hit him with double superkicks and hit the BTE Trigger. Nick goes for the cover, but MJF breaks it up.

The Bucks superkick MJF repeatedly and then double superkick Jericho. Matt tags in and they drop Jericho with the Meltzer Driver and get the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks

—



Casino Tag Team Royale; winners earn a future AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Bear Country (Bear Boulder and Bear Bronson) vs. Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon vs. Death Triangle (PAC and Rey Fenix) vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian) vs. The Butcher and The Blade (w/The Bunny) vs. The Dark Order (Alan Angels and Preston Vance) vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) vs. The Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) The Natural Nightmares (Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall) vs. The Sydal Brothers (Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal) vs. Varsity Blonds (Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison)

The Natural Nightmare and the team of Alan Angels and Preston Vance are the first two teams. They brawl for a bit and then Santana and Ortiz enter. Alan Angels is the first man eliminated, and then The Sydal Brothers enter. They double team Vance, but don’t eliminate him. Brawls happen in the ring as the team of Evil Uno and Stu Grayson enter. Santana and Ortiz eliminate Mike Sydal. Uno and Grayson double team Ortiz, and then Vance slams Ortiz to the mat. Santana delivers superkicks and clotheslines to the Dark Order members. The Gunn Club enter next and deliver clotheslines everywhere. Colten delivers a dropkick to Uno and Austin drops Grayson with a hip toss. Matt Sydal is eliminated and The Sydal Brothers are out. The Natural Nightmares stomp Santana in the corner as Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon enter. They go after the Gunn Club and Varsity Blonds enter next. Pillman goes after Bononi, but he suplexes both Pillman and Garrison. Avalon is eliminated by Austin Gunn, and then the Gunns and Bononi are eliminated by Marshall. Marshall argues with Rhodes and eliminates himself from the match as Bear Country enters.

Bear Boulder slams Uno and Garrison to the mat, but Grayson picks Boulder up for a slam. Bronson breaks it up, and Bear Country eliminates Grayson. Jurassic Express enters next and Jungle Boy drops Santana and Ortiz. Luchasaurus drops Varsity Blonds with a double chokeslam. Jungle Boy eliminates Ortiz and Luchasaurus eliminates Bononi and Garrison. Jungle Boy eliminates Santana and then Marko Stunt comes in and eliminates Uno. The Butcher and The Blade enter the match next. Pillman is eliminated, followed by Vance. Vance was eliminated by Jack Evans. Butcher and Blade eliminate Rhodes with the help of The Bunny as Private Party enter next. Private Party double team Jungle Boy and try to eliminate him, but Stunt held Jungle Boy out. SCU enters next and go after Private Party. SCU double team Luchasaurus, but he fights back. Bear Country eliminate Luchasaurus, and then Butcher eliminates Bear Country. Bear Country pull Butcher under the ropes and slam him into the barricade as PAC and Fenix enter. They superkick and dropkick everybody and eliminate Blade and Quen.

Alex Reynolds and John Silver enter next. They drop Daniels and then Silver piledrives Jungle Boy onto Daniels. Reynolds and Silver drop Kassidy with Dark Destroyer and then eliminate him. Butcher is eliminated next and we are down to SCU, Death Triangle, Dark Order, and Jungle Boy. Fenix eliminates Daniels and Reynolds and Jungle Boy brawl on the apron. Jungle Boy sends Reynolds to the floor for the elimination. PAC eliminates Kazarian and then brawls with Silver as Fenix brawls with Jungle Boy. Silver kicks PAC in the head, but Fenix connects with a running knee to Silver. Jungle Boy tosses Fenix to the apron, but Fenix kicks him in the head. Silver and PAC exchange shots and Silver connects with a series of kicks. Silver runs the ropes, but PAC stops him with a German suplex. Silver holds onto the ropes and kicks PAC in the face. Fenix runs the ropes and kicks Silver in the face to eliminate him. Jungle Boy eliminates PAC and we are down to Jungle Boy and Fenix. They exchange chops and Jungle Boy drops Fenix with an arm drag. Jungle Boy goes under the ropes and Fenix dives through the ropes.

Fenix comes off the ropes, but Jungle Boy drops him with a kick. Jungle Boy delivers a clothesline and drops Fenix with a Poison-rana. Fenix comes back with a kick and eliminates Jungle Boy.

Winners: Death Triangle

—

Dasha is backstage with Paul Wight. She asks him about who is signing tonight, and he says only he, Tony Khan, and the talent knows. He gives a hint and says he doesn’t think anybody can out-work the talent.

—

Diamond Dallas Page and Al Snow are shown watching the show from the crowd.

—

The video package for the match between Hikaru Shida and Ryo Mizunami is shown.



AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami

They lock up and Mizunami backs Shida into the corner. Mizunami delivers chops in the corner, but Shida counters and delivers shots of her own. Mizunami turns it around and delivers more of her own. Mizunaki wastes a little time and Shida comes back with a hurricanrana. Shida delivers a running knee and then delivers another on the apron. Shida charges at Mizunami, but Mizuname catches her and sends her over the barricade. Mizunami puts Shida back into the ring and delivers a few strikes. Mizunami goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Shida comes back with knee strikes and then delivers a missile dropkick. Shida goes for the cover, but Mizunami kicks out. They climb the ropes and then Shida drops Mizunami with the Crunchy-up on the stage. Shida suplexes Mizunami back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Mizunami kicks out. Mizunami comes back with a few clotheslines and then spikes her to the mat. Mizunami goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Shida comes back with a right hand and then knees Mizunami in the face. Mizunami comes back with a clothesline, but Shida drops Mizunami to the mat and they are both down.

They fight to their feet and exchange shots. Mizunami slams Shida to the mat and then delivers a Spear. Mizunami goes up top and hits the guillotine leg drop. Mizunami goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Shida delivers an enzuigiri and then drops Mizunami with a German suplex. Mizunami comes right back with a clothesline to the back of Shida’s head. Mizunami picks Shida up, but Shida counters with the Falcon Arrow. Shida delivers knee strikes and kicks to the face, and then delivers the knee strike to the back of the head. Shida delivers another Falcon Arrow and goes for the cover, but Mizunami kicks out. Mizunami comes back with a clothesline, but Shida comes back with a shot of her own. Shida pokes Miznuami in the eyes and gets a roll up for two. Shida delivers a shot, but Mizunami comes back with a roll up for two of her own. Shida delivers an enzuigiri and goes for the cover, but Mizunami kicks out. Shida slams Mizunami to the mat and delivers another knee strike. Shida goes for the cover, but Mizunami kicks out. Shida delivers a third running knee strike and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Hikaru Shida

-After the match, Nyla Rose rushes the ring and attacks both Shida and Mizunami. Baker and Itoh rush out as well and do the same. Baker and Rose get face to face and Reba hits Shida with her crutch. Rosa rushes out and the heels leave the ring as she checks on Shida and Mizunami.

—

The video package for Double or Nothing airs. It will take place on Sunday, May 30, 2021 from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

Alex Marvez is backstage with Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy. Miro and Kip Sabian rush in and attack them backstage. Miro slams Taylor’s head through a window as Sabian slams Cassidy on a crate.

—



Tag Team Match: Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy) vs. Kip Sabian and Miro (w/Penelope Ford)

Miro drags Taylor to the ring as Taylor has been busted open. Miro says Taylor can get this stopped at any time, but Taylor says to ring the bell. Miro beats down Taylor and tags in Sabian. Sabian drops Taylor with a dropkick and slams him into the corner. Sabian stomps on Taylor and chokes him in the corner. Miro tags back in and delivers knees and kicks to Taylor. Sabian tags back in, but Taylor kicks him in the face. Taylor delivers a knee strike and Cassidy tries to make his way to the ring. Miro goes to the stage and Cassidy kicks up and drops him with the Orange Punch. Taylor slams Sabian in the ring and tags in Cassidy. Cassidy sends Sabian to the floor and takes him out with a dive. Cassidy delivers the diving DDT and goes for the cover, but Sabian kicks out. Sabian comes back and drops Cassidy to the mat. Sabian goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out. Sabian delivers a sit-out slam and goes for the cover, but Cassidy kicks out again. Sabian goes for Deathly Hallows, but Cassidy lands on his feet and Taylor tags in. Cassidy drops Sabian with a DDT and Taylor and Cassidy drop Sabian with the Beach Break/double stomp combination.

Taylor drops Sabian with a piledriver and goes for the cover, but Miro breaks it up. Ford gets on the apron as Cassidy delivers his devastating kicks to Miro. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Miro kicks him in the arm. Cassidy comes back with the Stundog Millionaire and the Orange Punch. Miro shoves Cassidy into Ford and Ford crashes into the barricade. Miro kicks Cassidy in the face and slams him to the mat. Taylor kicks Miro in the face, but Miro comes back with a clothesline. Sabian is checking on Ford, but Miro gets him into the ring to tag. Taylor gets Miro with a roll-up, but Miro kicks out. Miro kicks Taylor in the face and locks in Game Over and Taylor taps out.

Winners: Kip Sabian and Miro

—

Alex Marvez is backstage with Jericho, MJF, Santana, and Ortiz. Marvez says they failed tonight, but Jericho says they should be the champions. He says they are better than The Young Bucks and everyone knows it. Jericho says they are depleted right now and they are going to change their battleplans. He says they are going to have the Inner Circle War Council this Wednesday on Dynamite. MJF says it is time for a change and a change can make The Inner Circle a lot better.

—

The video package for the match between Adam Page and Matt Hardy airs.

—



Big Money Match; winner earns the loser’s 2021 first-quarter earnings: Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy

They lock up and Page takes control. Page beats Hardy down in the corner and then drops him with a back suplex. Page delivers a few chops and slams Hardy to the mat again. Page sets up for the Buckshot, but Hardy rolls to the floor. Page follows him and tosses him over the barricade. Page slams Hardy into a guardrail and clubs him from the stairs. Page tosses Hardy back to ringside and rolls him back into the ring. Hardy goes right back to the floor and Page follows. Hardy delivers a few body shots and causes Page to punch the ring post. Hardy wraps Page’s hand around the ring post and pulls on his fingers. Hardy bits Page’s hand and slams his arm into the ring post. Hardy slams Page into the ring steps and puts his hand between the steps and the stage. Hardy kicks the steps and smashes Page’s hand. Hardy works over Page’s hand in the ring and bites his fingers again. Hardy slams Page into the corner, but Page comes back with a few clotheslines. Page delivers a right hand, but feels the effects. Hardy goes for the Side Effect, but Page counters with a roll-up for two.

Page slams Hardy to the match with a Death Valley Driver and goes for the cover, but Hardy kicks out. Page goes to the apron, but Hardy delivers a few shots. Hardy brings Page back into the ring, but Page sends him to the apron. Page connects with a clothesline on the apron and goes for a dive. Hardy dodges it and drops Page with the Twist of Fate on the floor. Page gets into the ring at the nine count, and Hardy stomps on him. Hardy wraps Page in the ropes and works him over. Hardy delivers a few elbow shots, but Page comes back with a few of his own. Page goes to the ropes, but Hardy drops him with a German suplex. Hardy goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Hardy clubs Page in the back, but Page fires back with shots of his own. Page clotheslines Hardy to the floor and goes there himself. Page climbs up top and drops Hardy with a moonsault. Page gets Hardy back into the ring and takes him down with a cross-body. Page goes for the cover, but Hardy kicks out. Page delivers a sliding clothesline and sets up for Deadeye. Hardy grabs the ropes and delivers a shot to Page.

Hardy drops Page with a neck-breaker and goes to the ropes. Page jumps up with him and Hardy drops down to deliver shots to the back. Hardy delivers a BT Bomb and goes for the cover, but Page kicks out.