AEW presents Revolution Tonight

Sunday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET (pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET)

AEW World Championship Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Jon Moxley

Street Fight: Sting and Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks (c) vs. Chris Jericho and MJF

AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Ryo Mizunami

Face of the Revolution Ladder Match for a future TNT title shot: Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Lance Archer vs. Max Caster vs. TBA

Big Money Match: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Matt Hardy

Miro and Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor

Casino Tag Team Battle Royale for future AEW Tag Team title shot

Pre-Show Match: Britt Baker and Rebel vs. Thunder Rosa and Riho

