3/7/21 ROH TV Report

Ring of Honor television opens up with our host Quinn McKay as she runs down the card for the night as it’ll be a 4-Way #1 contender match for the ROH World Heavyweight Title at the ROH 19th Anniversary PPV on Friday March 26th. We then see a recap of last week as Rush retained the title against Shane Taylor with the help of fellow La Facción Ingobernable member Kenny King. We then see King cut a promo on how could anyone possibly think he would turn on his brother in LFI. Rush cuts a promo on saying whomever bastard comes his way, well he’ll destroy them and everyone else who comes for his title. La Facción Ingobernable is the past, present & NOW! Bestia del Ring also has a few words to speak as well. Quinn comes back to show up the contender bracket for the ROH Pure Title.

Commentators for night are Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman, Maria was the guest commentator for the second match. Bobby Cruise is the ring announcer. Referee for the first match is Joe Mandak & Todd Sinclair is the referee for the second match.

The promos for the first match are Josh Woods & Dalton Castle. Woods says that he beat him last time, definitely made him tap but he’ll give him a rematch. He mentions how Castle has a bad back & he did the honorable thing and didn’t attack it right off the bat. It’s no excuse because he beat him and that’s that. Woods defeated 3 former world champions in not only Castle but Jay Briscoe & Jay Lethal as well & he’ll become the next ROH Pure Champion. Dalton Castle speaks now on how the loss is running through his mind but he has a lot going on right now. The loss is a blemish on his record, he hasn’t won one Pure Rules match and it’s disgraceful. He’s got a tape on the guy and he knows exactly how he beat him. He finishes on saying that if he doesn’t beat Woods then he’s gone.

Match #1: Dalton Castle defeated Josh Woods in a Pure Rules matchup. After the match Silas Young comes out mentions how Woods keeps losing and dropping the ball. He says that Woods still has a lot to learn in professional wrestling so they need to get back to what the do best and that’s kicking ass in the tag division.

Match #2: Jay Lethal defeated Matt Taven, Jay Briscoe & EC3 in a 4-Way to become the #1 Contender for the ROH World Heavyweight Title.