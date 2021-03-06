WWE’s New Trademark Filing, Wrestlemania note, and AEW star headed to Egypt

– According to a report from Heel by Nature, WWE filed a copyright for NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver on March 2nd. This could be the name of the two-night takeover event that takes place during WrestleMania week.

– According to a report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon wants to make WrestleMania 37 “bigger” than its currently shaping up to be.

– Sammy Guevara tweeted…