WWE’s New Trademark Filing, Wrestlemania note, and AEW star headed to Egypt
– According to a report from Heel by Nature, WWE filed a copyright for NXT Takeover: Stand and Deliver on March 2nd. This could be the name of the two-night takeover event that takes place during WrestleMania week.
– According to a report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon wants to make WrestleMania 37 “bigger” than its currently shaping up to be.
– Sammy Guevara tweeted…
Confirmed! Next month Sammy Guevara will wrestle in….. EGYPT!! 🇪🇬
— sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) March 6, 2021