WWE Reportedly Files Trademark for NXT’s Jessamyn Duke

According to a report by Fightful, WWE filed to trademark NXT’s Jessamyn Duke on March 2. Duke has been with WWE since May 2018.

Jessamyn Duke is in fact the former MMA and UFC fighter’s real name. She hasn’t competed physically in WWE since Raw Underground last August. Here’s a description for her trademark filing:

Mark For: JESSAMYN DUKE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.