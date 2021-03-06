WrestleCon 2021 tickets now available for sale

Tickets for this year’s WrestleCon in Tampa, Florida during WrestleMania weekend are now on sale for just $15 per session.

WrestleCon will have five different sessions over two days and the break in between sessions will allow hotel staff to sterilize the area before the following session. Sessions are Friday, April 9 between 9AM and 11AM, 12PM and 2PM, and 3PM and 5PM. The Saturday, April 10 sessions are 9AM to 11AM and 12PM to 2PM.

Guests so far include Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, Caz XL, NZO Real1, Al Snow, Victoria, “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, Jake “The Snake” Roberts, Matt Taven, Layla El, Lio Rush, Dean Malenko, Magnum TA, Brooke Hogan, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Arn Anderson, Lex Luger, Ron Simmons, Ted DiBiase, and Sgt. Slaughter.

WrestleCon this year has been largely scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be different from any other previous WrestleCon. The convention will be held at The Westin Tampa Waterside.

Visit wrestlecon.com to purchase your tickets.