Shawn Dean

Date of Birth: February 19

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Pro Debut: 2017

Trained By: WWA4 Pro Wrestling School

Biography

– Dean is nicknamed The Captain due to his US Navy experience.

– January 1, 2018, Dean challenged Ashton Starr for the WWA4 Intergender Title.

– March 1st, Dean challenged Jaxon Vile for the WWA4 Heavyweight Title.

– April 7th, Dean won a 6-Way on Style Battle.

– October 28th, Dean competed in a 4-Way at EVOLVE 114.

– November 2nd, Dean lost to Owen Knight at SHW City Takeover.

– February 1, 2019, Dean lost to Joe Black at SHW Breakdown.

– March 22nd, Dean lost to AC Mack on ACTION Wrestling 7.

– August 16th, Dean defeated Benjamin Carter on ACTION Wrestling 10.

– October 25th, Dean defeated Alex Zayne at ACTION Wrestling For Gods Sake Kick Out!

– November 7th, Dean, Lee Johnson & George South lost to Colt Cabana, Cody Vance & Alan Angels at MCW Tag Wars ’19.

– December 6th, Dean won a 4-Way at ACTION Wrestling A Very Merry Action Wrestling Christmas.

– January 17, 2020, Dean defeated Erik Havok for the vacant GPW Southern States Title.

– February 16th, Dean lost to Chip Day at AWE Set it Off.

– March 25th, Dean lost to Shawn Spears on AEW Dark.

– April 22nd, Dean lost to Jimmy Havoc on AEW Dark.

– April 29th, Dean lost to Sammy Guevara on AEW Dark.

– May 6th, Dean lost to Colt Cabana on AEW Dark.

– May 13th, Dean lost to Rey Fenix on AEW Dark.

– May 20th, Dean & Alan Angels lost to Best Friends (Trent & Chuck Taylor) on AEW Dark.

– May 28th, Dean lost to Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite.

– June 10th, Dean & Musa lost to Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela on AEW Dark.

– July 1st, Dean lost to Michael Nakazawa on AEW Dark.

– July 2nd, Dean, Will Hobbs & Joe Alonzo lost to The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Five) on AEW Dark.

– July 16th, Dean & Will Hobbs lost to The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) on AEW Dark.

– July 30th, Dean & M’Badu lost to The Gunn Club (Billy & Austin Gunn) on AEW Dark.

– August 12th, Dean & Frank Stone lost to Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss on AEW Dark.

– August 13th, Dean lost to Ricky Starks on AEW Dark.

– August 27th, Dean lost to Kip Sabian on AEW Dark.

– August 28th, Dean competed in the SHW RumbleJack ’20.

– September 2nd, Dean & Brandon Bullock lost to The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) on AEW Dark.

– September 10th, Dean lost to MJF on AEW Dynamite.

– September 23rd, Dean & Cezar Bononi lost to The Gunn Club on AEW Dark.

– September 25th, Dean lost to Angelico on AEW Dark.

– October 3rd, Dean competed in the final 3-Way of the ACTION Future Showcase Tournament ’20.

– October 14th, Dean lost to Matt Sydal on AEW Dark.

– October 22nd, Dean, Cezar Bononi & Fuego Del Sol lost to Colt Cabana & The Dark Order (Ten & John Silver) on AEW Dark.

– November 7th, Dean & Adam Priest lost to The Hybrid2 (Angelico & Jack Evans) on AEW Dark.

– December 2nd, Dean, Ryzin & Sean Maluta lost to The Gunn Club (Colten, Austin & Billy Gunn) on AEW Dark.

– December 3rd, Dean & Fuego Del Sol lost to The Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) on AEW Dark.

– December 11th, Dean lost to Adam Priest at ACTION Friday Night Fights III.

– December 17th, Dean & Tyson Maddux lost to The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) on AEW Dark.

– December 30th, Dean & Lee Johnson lost to The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) on AEW Dark.

– January 6, 2021, Dean, Vary Morales, Danny Limelight, Adam Priest & Zack Clayton lost to The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Five, Stu Grayson, Ten & Evil Uno) on AEW Dark.

– January 21st, Dean, Mike Verna, Aaron Solow & Baron Black lost to Sonny Kiss, Joey Janela & Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) on AEW Dark.

– February 3rd, Dean & Carlie Bravo lost to Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon on AEW Dark.

– February 17th, Dean & Carlie Bravo lost to The Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.) on AEW Dark.

– February 18th, The Infantry (Dean & Carlie Bravo) lost to The Hybrid2 on AEW Dark.