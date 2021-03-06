Shawn Dean
Date of Birth: February 19
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Pro Debut: 2017
Trained By: WWA4 Pro Wrestling School
Biography
– Dean is nicknamed The Captain due to his US Navy experience.
– January 1, 2018, Dean challenged Ashton Starr for the WWA4 Intergender Title.
– March 1st, Dean challenged Jaxon Vile for the WWA4 Heavyweight Title.
– April 7th, Dean won a 6-Way on Style Battle.
– October 28th, Dean competed in a 4-Way at EVOLVE 114.
– November 2nd, Dean lost to Owen Knight at SHW City Takeover.
– February 1, 2019, Dean lost to Joe Black at SHW Breakdown.
– March 22nd, Dean lost to AC Mack on ACTION Wrestling 7.
– August 16th, Dean defeated Benjamin Carter on ACTION Wrestling 10.
– October 25th, Dean defeated Alex Zayne at ACTION Wrestling For Gods Sake Kick Out!
– November 7th, Dean, Lee Johnson & George South lost to Colt Cabana, Cody Vance & Alan Angels at MCW Tag Wars ’19.
– December 6th, Dean won a 4-Way at ACTION Wrestling A Very Merry Action Wrestling Christmas.
– January 17, 2020, Dean defeated Erik Havok for the vacant GPW Southern States Title.
– February 16th, Dean lost to Chip Day at AWE Set it Off.
– March 25th, Dean lost to Shawn Spears on AEW Dark.
– April 22nd, Dean lost to Jimmy Havoc on AEW Dark.
– April 29th, Dean lost to Sammy Guevara on AEW Dark.
– May 6th, Dean lost to Colt Cabana on AEW Dark.
– May 13th, Dean lost to Rey Fenix on AEW Dark.
– May 20th, Dean & Alan Angels lost to Best Friends (Trent & Chuck Taylor) on AEW Dark.
– May 28th, Dean lost to Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite.
– June 10th, Dean & Musa lost to Sonny Kiss & Joey Janela on AEW Dark.
– July 1st, Dean lost to Michael Nakazawa on AEW Dark.
– July 2nd, Dean, Will Hobbs & Joe Alonzo lost to The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Five) on AEW Dark.
– July 16th, Dean & Will Hobbs lost to The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson) on AEW Dark.
– July 30th, Dean & M’Badu lost to The Gunn Club (Billy & Austin Gunn) on AEW Dark.
– August 12th, Dean & Frank Stone lost to Joey Janela & Sonny Kiss on AEW Dark.
– August 13th, Dean lost to Ricky Starks on AEW Dark.
– August 27th, Dean lost to Kip Sabian on AEW Dark.
– August 28th, Dean competed in the SHW RumbleJack ’20.
– September 2nd, Dean & Brandon Bullock lost to The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) on AEW Dark.
– September 10th, Dean lost to MJF on AEW Dynamite.
– September 23rd, Dean & Cezar Bononi lost to The Gunn Club on AEW Dark.
– September 25th, Dean lost to Angelico on AEW Dark.
– October 3rd, Dean competed in the final 3-Way of the ACTION Future Showcase Tournament ’20.
– October 14th, Dean lost to Matt Sydal on AEW Dark.
– October 22nd, Dean, Cezar Bononi & Fuego Del Sol lost to Colt Cabana & The Dark Order (Ten & John Silver) on AEW Dark.
– November 7th, Dean & Adam Priest lost to The Hybrid2 (Angelico & Jack Evans) on AEW Dark.
– December 2nd, Dean, Ryzin & Sean Maluta lost to The Gunn Club (Colten, Austin & Billy Gunn) on AEW Dark.
– December 3rd, Dean & Fuego Del Sol lost to The Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) on AEW Dark.
– December 11th, Dean lost to Adam Priest at ACTION Friday Night Fights III.
– December 17th, Dean & Tyson Maddux lost to The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) on AEW Dark.
– December 30th, Dean & Lee Johnson lost to The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) on AEW Dark.
– January 6, 2021, Dean, Vary Morales, Danny Limelight, Adam Priest & Zack Clayton lost to The Dark Order (Colt Cabana, Five, Stu Grayson, Ten & Evil Uno) on AEW Dark.
– January 21st, Dean, Mike Verna, Aaron Solow & Baron Black lost to Sonny Kiss, Joey Janela & Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder) on AEW Dark.
– February 3rd, Dean & Carlie Bravo lost to Cezar Bononi & Peter Avalon on AEW Dark.
– February 17th, Dean & Carlie Bravo lost to The Varsity Blonds (Griff Garrison & Brian Pillman Jr.) on AEW Dark.
– February 18th, The Infantry (Dean & Carlie Bravo) lost to The Hybrid2 on AEW Dark.