Kurt Angle posts a teaser video

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has uploaded a video on social media teasing a return to the ring. Perhaps taking advantage of the hype surrounding the mystery arrivals at AEW Revolution tomorrow, Angle’s slick video shows him lacing up his boots with close-ups of his ring gear, placing the medal around his neck, and his several wrestling shirts before showing his face wearing the mouth guard. A very slow rendition of America The Beautiful serves as the background song of the 45-second video which ends with “To be continued.” Angle has not wrestled since WrestleMania 35 where he lost his WWE retirement match to Baron Corbin.

The Olympic gold medalist, who worked for WWE as a producer, was one of the many who got cut due to the coronavirus pandemic in April. Tony Khan revealed during an interview with Busted Open Radio that the major surprise for tomorrow is a male wrestler who happens to be one of his all-time favorites. Khan said that this individual will be doing great things for AEW and will sign a multi-year deal on the pay-per-view.












