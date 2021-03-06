Joe Ariola
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 197 lbs.
Date of Birth: June 9, 1995
Hometown: Oak Park, Illinois
Pro Debut:
Trained By: WWE Performance Center
Finishing Move:
Biography
– Ariola was an undefeated state & national amateur wrestling champion in high school. He went on to wrestle for the University of Buffalo, in which he qualified for the NCAA tournament in 2016.
– February 22, 2021, it had been reported that Ariola has signed with the WWE, in which he’ll report to the Performance Center.