Jacob Kasper

Real Name: Jacob Andrew Kasper

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 230 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 3, 1994

Hometown: Wheeling, West Virginia

Pro Debut:

Trained By: WWE Performance Center

Finishing Move:

Biography

– Jacob is a graduate from Duke University. While wrestling at the university he became a two-time All-American & also set the single-season wins record for Duke. In 2018, Jacob would join the wrestling coaching staff at Duke.

– October 7, 2020, Jacob had signed with the WWE.