Impact receives strong buy numbers for Hard to Kill PPV

Impact’s Hard to Kill reportedly did good numbers on pay-per-view for the company. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the show did the second-highest buyrate for Impact since it left Spike TV in 2014. The only show to beat Hard to Kill’s buyrate was last year’s Slammiversary, which was a show spiked by the heavy teases and then arrivals of talent from WWE like the Good Brothers, EC3, Eric Young, and Brian Myers.

Hard to Kill was headlined by the AEW co-promoted match of Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers taking on Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, and Moose and aired on January 16th.