Alexa Bliss and her fiancé get tattoos

Some photos surfaced on Instagram this week showing WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and her fiancé, Ryan Cabrera, each got tattoos for each other. However, it appears that Cabrera and Bliss later deleted the photos of their new ink work after receiving mean-spirited comments from social media users about them.

Yesterday, Alexa Bliss then posted on her Instagram account that said, “Too many ppl have too strong of opinions.” The caption for the post read, “We’re happy. That’s all that matters.” You can see photos of the happy couple getting their tattoo work done below.