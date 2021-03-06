3/5/21 WWE Smackdown Viewership

Smackdown did 2,166,000 viewers in the overnight ratings for last night’s show, up 115,000 viewers from last week’s overnight. Last week’s show ended up doing 2,145,000 viewers when final numbers came out on Monday.

The show started with 2,153,000 viewers in the first hour and then rose to 2,179,000 viewers in the second hour. It tied first in 18-34 with 0.3 rating, tied second in 18-49 with 0.6 rating, and tied third in 25-54 with 0.7 rating.

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

