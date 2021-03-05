WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will feature more build for the upcoming Fastlane and WrestleMania 37 events.

The main event of tonight’s show will see Daniel Bryan face Jey Uso in a Steel Cage match. If Bryan wins, he gets to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Fastlane. If Uso wins, Bryan must acknowledge Reigns as the best wrestler on the planet, The Tribal Chief, and The Head of the Table.

WWE has also announced Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler for tonight’s show. This match was announced after WWE confirmed that WrestleMania 37 opponents, Belair and SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks, will challenge Baszler and Nia Jax for the titles at Fastlane.

