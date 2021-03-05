WWE reportedly fining talent for “thigh slaps”
WWE is reportedly fining wrestlers for doing “thigh slaps” when throwing kicks.
It was reported in the latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that a story made the rounds saying WWE was fining wrestlers for “thigh slapping” when throwing kicks, a practice that goes back decades for added sound effects.
Company officials reportedly sent a memo to WWE NXT talents about doing the “thigh slaps” and no one has said a word about it since.
Furthermore, Fightful Select has confirmed the fines and added that the memo was sent out in February. It was also noted that a sign was up at WWE events last week that had big, bold letters saying, “NO THIGH SLAPPING.”
The “thigh slaps” or “leg slaps” in pro wrestling are often a hot topic on social media, often with trolls and other fans joking around. Randy Orton tweeted about the “thigh slaps” at NXT “Takeover: In Your House” last year and had words with Tommaso Ciampa over it, as noted at this link. WWE Hall of Famer and AEW announcer Jim Ross noted on a 2020 podcast that the “knee slaps” are embarrassing.
