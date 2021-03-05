WWE doubles video game revenue after shift in strategy

An article on the website Sportico.com highlighted how WWE’s strategy to tackle mobile games is paying off after selling licenses to companies rather than create something in-house.

The decision, Sportico says, has doubled WWE’s video game revenue after 140 million mobile installs and 500,000 daily active users, with market data and analytics company App Annie saying that WWE outperforms the NFL, the NBA, and MLB when it comes to mobile video games.

“We’re so fortunate that our characters and storytelling lends itself really well to the mobile gaming space,” said Sarah Cummins, the WWE Senior Vice President of Consumer Products. “When you couple that with content and storytelling it creates a really powerful mechanism for us to bring some really fantastic products to the market.”

WWE has several mobile video games available for iOS and Android devices which are often marketed on television during WWE shows.

“We are not a tech company. You’ll never hear the WWE tell you that,” Cummins said. “We are a content company and we live and die by the intellectual property that we create and the characters that we build and then the stories that we tell. So moving to that licensing strategy has really helped to ignite the business.”











