Saraya Knight



Real Name: Julia Hamer-Bevis

Height: 5’8″

Weight: 126 lbs.

Date of Birth: October 19, 1971

Hometown: Penzance, Cornwall (England)

Resides: Norwich, Norfolk (England)

Pro Debut: 1993

Trained By: Ricky Knight

Finishing Move: Saraya Cradle

Biography

– Saraya is the mother of Paige, Zak Zodiac is is step-mother to Roy Knight. She is married to Ricky Knight. The family runs World Association of Wrestling (WAW) as Saraya runs the Bellatrix Female Warriors.

– Saraya is also known as Sweet Saraya.

– June 24, 2000, Saraya & Hot Stuff defeated Bash & Crash at WAW At Cornhall.

– April 21, 2001, Saraya & Nikki Best lost to Sheena Summers & Julie Starr at WAW Fightmare.

– July 28, 2002, Saraya & Kruiz lost to Nikita & Hade Vansen at FWA No Surprises 4.

– May 31, 2003, Saraya lost to Wesna at NAWA Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Night 5.

– October 25th, Saraya & Nikki Best defeated Kharisma & Destiny at WAW October Outrage 5.

– July 31, 2004, Saraya defeated Minx on FWA Live in Morecambe.

– September 11th, Saraya lost to Kharisma at the WAW 10th Anniversary Show.

– November 6th, Saraya & Ricky Knight defeated JT Ripper & Jamie Idol at IWP The Second Coming.

– November 27th, Saraya lost to Wesna at ICW Total Destruction.

– May 13, 2005, Saraya competed in a Royal Rumble for the vacant QOC Title.

– June 18th, Saraya lost to Nikita at Playhouse Wrestlefest.

– June 25th, Saraya defeated Jetta to win the WAWW British Title.

– August 7th, Saraya competed in a 4-Way for the QOC Title.

– August 22nd, Saraya retained the WAWW World Title against Nikita.

– March 11, 2006, Saraya lost the WAWW British Title to Destiny in a 3-Way.

– April 29th, Saraya competed against Erin Angel for the vacant RQW Women’s Title.

– May 24th, Saraya defeated Mick Romeo for the vacant RDW Heavyweight Title.

– June 4th, Saraya competed against Rebecca Knox for the vacant QOC Title.

– July 19th, Saraya retained the RDW Heavyweight Title against Mick Romeo.

– July 30th, Saraya retained the WAWW World Title in a 3-Way.

– August 2nd, Saraya lost the RDW Heavyweight Title to Mick Romeo.

– August 6th, Saraya lost the WAWW World Title to Destiny.

– August 9th, Saraya & Zak Zodiac defeated Los Pervitos (Tim Pervito & Mojo Pervito) at RDW Summer Slamfest.

– September 23rd, Saraya defeated Rebecca Knox for the QOC Title.

– October 27th, Saraya & Ricky Knight lost to Ashe & Kharisma at DAM Octoberfest.

– November 12th, Saraya lost the QOC Title to April Hunter.

– December 16th, Saraya defeated The Norfolk Dolls (Melodi & Britani Knight) in a Handicap match at WAW Carols and Carnage.

– January 14, 2007, Saraya lost to Cheerleader Melissa in the quarter-finals of the ChickFight VII Tournament.

– February 3rd, Saraya defeated Jade at RDW King of the Castle ’07.

– March 4th, Saraya defeated Melodi at WAW Academy VIII.

– March 31st, Saraya defeated Allison Danger at FCW Collision Course.

– June 2nd, Saraya defeated Destiny at Playhouse Wrestlefest VII.

– February 23, 2008, Saraya defeated Bubblez to win the vacant RDW Women’s Title.

– March 2nd, Saraya competed in a 4-Way for the WAWW British Title.

– May 17th, Saraya retained the RDW Women’s Title against Bubbles.

– June 29th, Saraya defeated Jetta for the WAWW British Title.

– July 6th, Saraya lost to Mariko Yoshida in the finals of the ICWA Ladies Tournament.

– July 26th, Saraya & Britani Knight lost to Jade & Jetta at HEW Heaven’s on Fire ’08.

– September 19th, Saraya challenged Sara for the W3L Women’s Title.

– October 19th, Saraya lost to Destiny at WAW October Outrage X.

– October 25th, Saraya defeated Britani Knight at HEW Helloween ’08.

– December 20th, Saraya defeated Sam Knee in a Street Fight at HEW The Christmas Spectacular ’08.

– January 31, 2009, Saraya lost to Britani Knight at HEW New Year Showdown ’09.

– February 22nd, Saraya lost the RQW Women’s Title to Jetta.

– March 21st, Saraya & Zak Zodiac lost to Sam Knee & Brett Meadows at HEW Living on a Prayer 5.

– July 5th, Saraya defeated Stacey Baybie at RDW Battle of the Roses.

– August 31st, Saraya lost the WAWW British Title to Britani Knight.

– December 19th, Saraya lost to Sam Knee in a No DQ Loser Leaves HEW match at the HEW Christmas Spectacular ’09.

– February 6, 2010, Saraya & Ricky Knight defeated Martin Kirby & Stacey Baybie for the RDW Money in the Bank.

– April 2nd, Saraya challenged Britani Knight for the RQW Women’s Title.

– May 24th, Saraya & Britani Knight defeated Amazon & Ananya for the vacant PWF Ladies Tag Team Titles.

– June 20th, Saraya lost to Britani Knight in the finals of the WAW Ladies Tournament.

– July 17th, Saraya defeated Britani Knight for the HEW Women’s Title.

– September 26th, Saraya retained the title against Sassy Stephie.

– October 2nd, Saraya defeated Amazon at WAW October Outrage XII.

– October 16th, Saraya defeated Nikki Storm at EVE The Sequel.

– October 30th, Saraya defended the HEW Women’s Title against Destiny.

– November 13th, Saraya retained the title against Liberty.

– February 24, 2011, Saraya lost to Amazon in the finals of the PWF One Night Tournament.

– March 11th, Saraya lost the HEW Women’s Title to Britani Knight.

– March 27th, The Knight Dynasty (Saraya & Britani Knight) defeated Regeneration X (Leva Bates & Allison Danger) at SHIMMER 40.

– June 25th, Saraya won the SCW Ladies Title after winning a 4-Way.

– August 2nd, Saraya & Britani Knight lost the PWF Ladies Tag Team Titles to Destiny & Amazon.

– October 1st, The Knight Dynasty challenged Ayako Hamada & Ayumi Kurihara for the SHIMMER Tag Team Titles.

– October 2nd, Saraya lost to Britani Knight in a No DQ at SHIMMER 44.

– October 15th, Saraya challenged Skarlett for the EWW British Women’s Title.

– October 29th, Saraya lost the SCW Ladies Title to Laura Wellings.

– November 11th, Saraya competed in a 7-Way Elimination for the vacant WAWW Hardcore Title.

– November 18th, Saraya defeated Allison Danger for the vacant HEW Women’s Title.

– December 17th, Saraya retained the title against Lady Lory.

– March 17, 2012, Saraya defeated Davina Rose at SHIMMER 45.

– March 18th, Saraya defeated Cheerleader Melissa for the SHIMMER Title.

– March 25th, Saraya defeated Priscilla at HEW Living on a Prayer 8.

– April 28th, Saraya retained the HEW Women’s Title against Skarlett.

– May 26th, Saraya defeated Penelope at ICW II Numero Uno ’12.

– September 16th, Saraya lost to Destiny in the finals of the WAWW Queen of the Ring Tournament.

– September 22nd, Saraya lost the HEW Women’s Title to Skarlett in a 3-Way.

– October 19th, Saraya retained the SHIMMER Title against Jazz.

– October 26th, Saraya defended the title against MsChif.

– October 27th, Saraya retained the title against Athena.

– October 28th, Saraya defended the title in a 4-Way.

– March 16, 2013, Saraya challenged Shanna for the SCW Ladies Title.

– April 6th, Saraya lost the SHIMMER Title to Cheerleader Melissa in a Steel Cage.

– April 12th, Saraya, Taylor Made & Miss Natural lost to Heidi Lovelace, MsChif & Christina Von Eerie at AAW Point of No Return ’13.

– April 14th, Saraya defeated Jessie McKay at SHIMMER 56.

– May 25th, Saraya defeated Skarlett for the HEW Women’s Title.

– June 23rd, Saraya defeated Carmel Jacob at Bellatrix 6.

– June 29th, Saraya lost to Violet O’Hara at HEW Heaven’s on Fire ’13.

– July 20th, Saraya defeated Sakura Lily at IPW:UK Ferocious Females ’13.

– September 14th, Saraya lost the HEW Women’s Title to Skarlett in a Casket match.

– October 12th, Saraya lost a No DQ Falls Count Anywhere Fans Bring the Weapons match against Mickie Knuckles at WSU Blood and Thunder.

– October 18th, Saraya, Jessicka Havok & Heather Patera defeated Heidi Lovelace, MsChif & Christina Von Eerie at AAW Hostile Intentions ’13.

– October 19th, Saraya lost to Hiroyo Matsumoto at SHIMMER 58.

– October 20th, Saraya defeated Thunderkitty at SHIMMER 60.

– October 25th, Saraya defeated Jessicka Havok in a Last Woman Standing match at SHINE 14.

– November 30th, Saraya defeated Madison Eagles for the IndyGurlz Australia Title.

– February 2, 2014, Saraya lost to James O’Hagan in the quarter-finals of the WAW Submission Tournament.

– March 1st, Saraya defeated Courtney Rush at the WAW Epic Encounters 7 – 20th Anniversary Show.

– March 2nd, Saraya retained the IndyGurlz Australia Title against Penelope.

– April 11th, Saraya defeated Arik Cannon in a Street Fight at AAW Point of No Return ’14.

– April 12th, Saraya & Rhia O’Reilly defeated Leva Bates & Veda Scott at SHIMMER 64.

– April 13th, Saraya lost a No DQ No Count Out match to LuFisto at SHIMMER 66.

– April 18th, Saraya challenged Ivelisse for the SHINE Title.

– May 17th, Saraya lost the IndyGurlz Australia Title to Mercedes Martinez.

– May 24th, Saraya lost to Evie in the semi-finals of the NHPW Global Conflict Tournament.

– June 15th, Saraya lost to Lady Lory in the semi-finals of the Bellatrix Queen of the Ring ’14.

– August 30th, Saraya defeated Lady Lory in a Hardcore match to win the ECTA Women’s Title.

– September 6th, Saraya lost the title to Lady Lory.

– September 28th, Saraya lost to Chanel at Bellatrix X.

– October 19th, Saraya, Rhia O’Reilly & Mayumi Ozaki defeated Leva Bates & The Buddy System (Solo Darling & Heidi Lovelace) in a No DQ at SHIMMER 70.

– November 11th, Saraya defeated Addy Starr for the vacant DOA UK Sirens Title.

– December 13th, Saraya retained the title against Lady Lory.

– February 22, 2015, Saraya & Skarlett defeated Miss Mina & X-Cute Sweet at Bellatrix XII.

– April 3rd, Saraya & Su Yung defeated Leva & Jessicka Havok in a No DQ at SHINE 26.

– April 11th, Saraya lost to Kay Lee Ray at SHIMMER 73.

– June 27th, Saraya defeated Lana Austin at TNT Going Off Big Time.

– August 1st, Saraya lost the DOA UK Sirens Title to Lady Lory.

– October 3rd, Saraya challenged Santana Garrett for the NWA World Women’s Title & SHINE Title.

– October 10th, Saraya defeated Xandra Bale at SHIMMER 77.

– December 6th, Saraya lost to Liberty at Bellatrix 16.

– June 25, 2016, Saraya competed in a 3-Way at PCW Tribute to the Troops 3.

– July 3rd, Saraya lost to Lisa Marie Varon at Bellatrix 20.

– August 6th, Saraya lost to Viper at the PCW 5th Anniversary Show.

– August 20th, Saraya lost to Kira in a No DQ match in the finals of the NWF Women’s Tournament.

– September 3rd, Saraya won a 3-Way to win the GWF Women’s Wrestling Revolution Tournament.

– October 7th, Saraya defeated Wesna in a No DQ to win the GSW Ladies Title.

– October 8th, Saraya lost the title to Shanna.

– November 10th, Saraya defeated Kennadi Brink on RISE 1.

– November 13th, Saraya defeated Nicole Matthews in a Bunkhouse Brawl at SHIMMER 90.

– January 21, 2017, Saraya defeated Queen Maya at Bellatrix 23.

– January 27th, Saraya defeated Layne Rosario on RISE 2.

– May 18th, Saraya defeated Little Miss Roxxy at TNT Supreme Extreme ’17.

– July 1st, Saraya defeated Mia Yim to win the vacant Queen of Southside Title.

– July 7th, Saraya defeated Stacy Shadows on RISE 3.

– July 8th, Saraya challenged Mercedes Martinez for the SHIMMER Title.

– July 9th, Saraya defeated Cat Power at SHIMMER 95.

– October 28th, Saraya lost the Queen of Southside Title to Lana Austin in a 4-Way.

– November 10th, Saraya won a 4-Way on RISE 5.

– November 11th, Saraya defeated Marti Belle at SHIMMER 96.

– November 12th, Saraya defeated Ivelisse at SHIMMER 98.

– November 23rd, Saraya defeated Lana Austin in a Last Woman Standing match to win the vacant TNT Women’s Title.

– April 13, 2018, Saraya defeated Joey Ryan on RISE 7.

– April 15th, Saraya defeated Rain at SHIMMER 104.

– July 7th, Saraya challenged Su Yung for the Impact Knockouts Title.

– July 8th, Saraya defeated Kikyo on RISE Ascent.

– August 24th, Saraya defeated Britt Baker for the vacant Blackcraft Women’s Title.

– September 21st, Saraya won a 3-Way Steel Cage match to win the Bellatrix World Title.

– November 9th, Saraya retained the Blackcraft Women’s Title against Lena Kross in a Tap Out or KO Only match.

– December 15th, Saraya retained the title against Taya Valkyrie.

– April 5, 2019, Saraya defended the title against Maria Manic.

– May 4th, Saraya challenged Nyla Rose for the WOW Women’s Title.

– May 25th, Saraya lost to Lena Kross in the semi-finals of the NHPW Global Conflict X Tournament.

– June 2nd, Saraya lost the Bellatrix World Title to Mercedes Martinez.

– July 19th, Saraya lost to Maddison Miles in the finals of the IHW Maritime Cup 5.

– October 12th, Saraya lost to Gia Adams in the finals of the BWR Women’s Title Tournament.

– October 26th, Saraya defeated Fifi at Bellatrix Live in Lowestoft.

– November 1st, Saraya lost to Cassandro El Exotico at RISE La Escalera.

– November 2nd, Saraya lost to Ruby Raze at SHIMMER 114.

– November 3rd, Saraya defeated Davienne at SHIMMER 117.

– November 9th, Saraya lost to Lizzy Evo by DQ in the first round of the RevPro Queen of the Ring ’19 Tournament.

– January 11, 2020, Saraya competed in a Rumble at EVE Wrestle Queendom 3.

– March 13th, Saraya & Ricky Knight defeated Trai-cie & Mitchell Starr at WAW Attleborough Anarchy 8.

– March 22nd, Saraya, Trai-cie & Karama defeated Fifi, TJ & Fiona in a Elimination at WAW Hard Times.

– December 19th, Saraya lost to Brad Slayer by British Rules at WAW A Christmas to Remember.