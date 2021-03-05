Notes on Tony Khan, Serena Deeb, Jade Cargill, and ACH

– Filed to GERWECK.NET: Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today announced ACH vs. Kevin Ku for this Wednesday, March 10 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel.

– Tony Khan announced…

Thank you for your service to the USA, @ShawnDean773, + thank you for everything you’ve done for @AEW to help us thrive through the pandemic. Your consistent hard work, positivity + reliability have made you so valuable to #AEW; now it’s my honor to officially welcome you aboard! pic.twitter.com/SJhRB7MNyz — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 5, 2021

– Serena Deeb posted an update on Instagram…

– AEW’s wrestler of the week….

Blessed and thankful to work for such an outstanding company. Buckle up. I JUST started 💪🏾🖤💅🏾 https://t.co/Cx8DveGAy3 — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) March 5, 2021











